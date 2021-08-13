TS ICET 2021: Admit card download starts on August 15 at icet.tsche.ac.in

Kakatiya University, Warangal will release Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS ICET 2021) hall tickets on August 15, 2021. Candidates who want to appear in TS ICET 2021 can download the admit card through the official website of TSCHE a icet.tsche.ac.in from 10am onwards on August 15.

Candidates who want to fill up the online application form of TS ICET 2021 can submit their applications till August 16 with a late fee.

“The last date of registration and submission of online application form with a late fee of ₹5,000 is from 12th August, 2021 (Thursday) to to 16th August, 2021 (Monday),” reads the notice on the official website.

As per the notifications released on the official website, TS ICET is scheduled to be held on August 19 and 20. The preliminary key of the TS ICET-2021 will be released on August 27. The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is August 31.

TS ICET 2021: Steps to download hall ticket

1. Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS ICET 2021 hall ticket download ”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.