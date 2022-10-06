TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins on October 8

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad will begin the registration for TS ICET 2022 Counselling Round 1 on October 8, 2022. Candidates who are interested in seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses can apply online through the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.

Candidates who had qualified in TSICET-2022 and who secured 50% (for Unreserved) and 45% (for reserved) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

The registration process will begin on October 8 to October 12, 2022 and certificate verification will be done from October 10 to October 13, 2022. The exercising of options after certificate verification will be done from October 10 to 15, 2022 and freezing of options will be done on October 15, 2022.

The provisional allotment of seats result will be available on October 18, 2022 and payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website can be done from October 18 to October 21, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ICET.