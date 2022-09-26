TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule releasing tomorrow at icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule tomorrow, September 27, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule will be released at icet.tsche.ac.in.

"TSICET-2022 Admissions counselling details will be made available in website https://tsicet.nic.in on 27-09-2022", reads the official website.

The TS ICET test was conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022 and the last date for submission of objections on preliminary key was till August 8, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 result was announced on August 27.

The TSICET-2022 examination was held at the following 14 Regional Online Test Centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

TS ICET 2022 counselling process: How to register

Visit the official site of TS ICET on tsicet.nic.in.

Pay the processing fee.

Key in registration number and other details and login to the account.

Fill in the details and make the payment of fees.

Book the slot and move to certificate verification.

Register online and login for option entry.

Download and take print out for future reference.

