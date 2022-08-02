Home / Education / Admissions / TS ICET 2022 preliminary answer key to be out on August 4

TS ICET 2022 preliminary answer key to be out on August 4

Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:40 AM IST
  •  Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test answer key will be released on August 4.
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 on August 4. Candidates who took the TS ICET 2022 examination can download the answer key from the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The Last date for submission of objections on preliminary key August 8 till 5 p.m. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the state-level entrance test online on behalf of TSCHE.

TS ICET 2022: How to download answer key

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the answer key and take print out for future use.

For more updates visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

