TS ICET round 1 seat allotment result out, link to download from tsicet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced seat allotment result of the first round of Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) counselling. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check their results on tsicet.nic.in. TS ICET round 1 seat allotment result out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through ‘Candidates Login’.” reads a message displayed on the counselling website.

Direct link to check TS ICET round 1 seat allotment result.

How to check TS ICET seat allotment result 2023

Go to tsicet.nic.in. Now, login by submitting the required information. Check and download the allotment letter.

As per the counselling schedule, next, selected candidates have to make payment of the tuition fee and self-report for admission by September 20.

The next or final phase of counselling will start on September 22 and seat allotment result will be announced on September 28.

A spot admissions round for MBA and MCA courses at private unaided colleges will take place on September 29.

