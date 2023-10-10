News / Education / Admissions / TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration ongoing; Apply till Oct 11

TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration ongoing; Apply till Oct 11

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 05:52 PM IST

TS PECET-2023 registration is ongoing till October 11 at pecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The phase 2 registration process for TS PECET 2023 is ongoing. Candidates have till October 11 to register for TS PECET-2023. Candidates can register for the second phase at pecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

TS PECET 2023 phase 2 registration ongoing, last date October 11
TS PECET 2023 phase 2 registration ongoing, last date October 11

“All candidates are informed to register online at https://pecetadm.tsche.ac.in from 09th October, 2023 to 11th October, 2023 and furnish all information in the application form and upload the relevant certificates”, reads the official notification.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to apply

All candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 800 for all candidates, and 500 for SC/ST candidates. The fee must be paid online (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in the name of the "SecretaryTSCHE" at Masab Tank in Hyderabad.

TS PECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2: Know how to apply

Visit the TS PECET 2023 counselling website at pecetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Login using your credentials

Upload the documents for verification and click on submit

Take a printout for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out