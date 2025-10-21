Telangana Council of Higher Education will release TS PGECET 2025 seat allotment result for M.Pharmacy on October 21, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of TS PGECET at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. TS PGECET 2025 seat allotment result for M.Pharmacy releasing today at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed on the website and SMS will be sent to the valid mobile number furnished in the online application.

Candidates must report to the concerned college and produce all original certificates within the stipulated time. Allotment order will be printed at the college as also joining report, which has to be submitted at the college along with original T.C.

TS PGECET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS PGECET at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS PGECET 2025 seat allotment result for M.Pharmacy link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have been allotted a college can report at the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee receipt till October 25, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS PGECET.