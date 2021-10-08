Home / Education / Admissions / UCEED 2022 registration date extended till October 17, direct link to apply
UCEED 2022 registration date extended till October 17, direct link to apply

UCEED, CEED 2022.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the last date of registration for UCEED 2022. The last date to registration has been extended till October 17. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of UCEED 2022 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

Candidates can apply till October 22 with late fee. Earlier the last date to register with regular fee was October 10. The UCEED 2022 examination will be held on Sunday January 23 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Here is the direct link to register for UCEED 2022

Follow the steps give below to register for UCEED 2022 through the official website

Visit the official website for IIT Bombay UCEED 2022 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2022 Registration link

Key in all the required details

Login using the registration id and password created

Fill in the UCEED 2021 online application form

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee

