University of Bath invites applications for MA in International Education and Globalisation course for 2024-25

The University of Bath has opened its applications for MA in International Education and Globalisation for the academic year 2024-25. It is a 1-year full-time course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Check out the eligibility criteria mentioned by the University of Bath in the press release below:

Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree, in any subject, with a final overall result of at least First Class. Due to the number of different grading scales in use, candidates should upload a copy of the grading scale used by their institution.

Candidates will be required to submit a personal statement with details about the relevance of their academic qualifications for the course.

The English language requirements are a minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 59 in any element, or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 21 in all 4 components.

Students who have graduated within the last 5 years from an Indian university where the medium of instruction is English, and achieved at least 75% for English in their Indian 12th Standard examinations, may be able to submit evidence of this instead.

Other accepted language qualifications are detailed on the University website.

Fee Structure:

According to the University, the fee for this course is £26,500 for Indian students. Students will have to pay a £1,000 deposit after receiving their offer, which is deducted from tuition fees when registering to start their course.

Application Deadline:

The application deadline for overseas students is 30 June 2024. The new session will commence in September 2024, said the press release.

