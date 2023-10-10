University of Lincoln has started the admission process of the MSc Analytical Sciences course for the academic year 2024-25. The application deadline is January 2024 but the university recommends applying at the earliest as the window could close before the deadline if seats are filled. Study abroad: University of Lincoln invites applications for MSc Analytical Sciences course (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Here is the course page from which application form link and other information can be obtained.

University of Lincoln MSc Analytical Sciences

This course, the university said, has been designed to provide graduates in science and related subjects with systematic training in the application of modern analytical methods.

“The course looks to develop a solid set of practical skills leading to specialist applications and employment opportunities as an analytical scientist in pharmaceutical, forensic, archaeological, and environmental analytical sciences,” University of Lincoln mentioned in the press release regarding the course.

Eligibility Criteria:

A bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised institution with at least second-class honors in Chemistry or in a Science subject like Biosciences, Pharmaceutical Science, Forensic Science, Geology, Geography, and Environmental Science, Archaeological Science or substantive equivalent experience.

The minimum score requirement is 50 per cent or 5.5 CGPA.

English language proficiency equivalent to IELTS 6.0 overall, with a minimum of 5.5 in each element.

Those who do not meet the above IELTS requirements will have to take part in one of the University of Lincoln’s pre-session English and Academic Study Skills courses.

Fee Structure:

For Indian nationals, the fees will be £17,600 starting in 2024. The university said it offers scholarships and funded studentships for PG courses. Those who want to pursue Master's and PhD loans, scholarships, and studentships can visit postgraduate fees and funding pages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON