Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:17 PM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling registration for Phase 1 begins tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Mahatma Jyotiba Phyle Rohilkhand University will begin the registration process for UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling from tomorrow, September 30, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination counselling schedule can do it through the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

Phase 1 registration will be conducted for Rank 1 to Rank 75000 candidates. The Phase 1 registration will be conducted from September 30 to October 7, 2022. The choice allotment will be done on October 8 and allotment will be done on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation payment window will open from October 10 to October 13, 2022.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling: How to register for Phase 1

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling schedule can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.
  • Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Counselling registration link available on home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your registration has been done.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

