UP BTech 2023 Counselling: Registration begins on July 24 at uptac.admissions.nic.in, here’s how to apply

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will start the registration process for UP BTech 2023 Counselling on July 24, 2023. Candidates who are interested for admission to B Tech First Year (Excluding Agriculture & Biotech) can apply online through the official site of Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The UP BTech counselling process will be conducted in seven rounds. The first round of registration for counselling will start on July 24 and end on August 5 at 3 p.m. The first round of seat allocation results will be declared on August 14. The payment of seat confirmation and online Willingness (Freeze/Float) can be done by August 16.

UP BTech 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UP BTech 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1000 (non refundable) which has to be paid by candidates who are willing to participate in the counselling round. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPTEC.

