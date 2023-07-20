Home / Education / Admissions / UP BTech 2023 Counselling schedule released at uptac.admissions.nic.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 20, 2023 06:07 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling schedule released. UP BTech counselling to be conducted in seven rounds, starting from July 24.

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling schedule released. Candidates can check the UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

The UP BTech counselling process will be conducted in seven rounds. The first round of registration for counselling will start on July 24 and end on August 5 at 3 p.m. The first round of seat allocation results will be declared on August 14. The payment of seat confirmation and online Willingness (Freeze/Float) can be done by August 16.

The second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds will commence on August 17, 21, 27, and 29, and on September 1 and 6 , respectively. The final two rounds will be special rounds for government institutions, while the fifth round will be for internal course sliding.

The seat allotment result for round two will be released on August 19 and the candidates will have till August 20 for Online Willingness (Freeze/Float), Payment of Seat Confirmation, and for Online Withdrawal. The round three seat allotment results will be announced on August 23.

Candidates can check the detailed B.Tech counselling schedule here

