UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round extended schedule out at upneet.gov.in

Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:45 PM IST

UP NEET PG 2022 counselling extended mop up round schedule has been released. Candidates can check the schedule below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round extended schedule. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site of UP NEET on upneet.gov.in.

The expected date of declaration of eligible candidates list for MD, MS, Diploma, DNB and MDS programmes is November 30, 2022. The mop up round allotment list for DNB and MDS programmes in Government Medical Colleges, Institutions and Universities will release on December 1, 2022.

The allotment list will be announced on December 2, 2022. The mop up round will be organised at Kalam Centre of KJMU, Lucknow. Candidates should report to the institute at 1 pm on December 1 and also on December 2 at 10 am.

As per the notice, no separate registration will be done for the extended mop up round. Only the registered candidates for the mop up round will be eligible for extended mop up round. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET.

Extended mop up round schedule 

