UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round merit list released at upneet.gov.in

Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:42 PM IST

UP NEET PG 2022 counselling mop up round merit list has been released. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling merit list for mop up round. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The merit list has been released for MD/MS and Dental courses. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of UPNEET by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check merit list for MD/MS 

Direct link to check merit list for Dental 

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check merit list

  • Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling merit list through the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the merit list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online choice filling can be done from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The seat allotment result will be displayed on November 26, 2022 and allotment letter will be displayed from November 21 to November 24, 2022.

