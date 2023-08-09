Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET PG 2023 merit list today on upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2023 merit list today on upneet.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 09, 2023 08:31 AM IST

Candidates can check the UP NEET PG 1st merit list on the exam website, upneet.gov.in.

Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, is going to release the merit list of the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 today, August 9. Candidates can check the UP NEET PG 1st merit list on the exam website, upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG 2023 merit list releasing today on upneet.gov.in (Pic for representation)
UP NEET PG 2023 merit list releasing today on upneet.gov.in (Pic for representation)

After the merit list is released, candidates whose names are mentioned on it will have to fill choices online between August 10 (11 am) and 13 (11 am).

Seat allotment results of the first round of UP NEET PG counselling will be announced on August 13 or 14, as per the schedule.

Candidates have to download their allotment letters and complete admissions between August 16 and 20.

How to download UP NEET PG 2023 1st merit list

  1. Go to upneet.gov.in.
  2. Find and open the round 1 allotment result link for NEET PG.
  3. Enter your credentials, if required.
  4. Login and check the result.
  5. Take a printout of the page and save it for future uses.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out