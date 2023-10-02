News / Education / Admissions / UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round choice filling ends on Oct 3

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-up round choice filling ends on Oct 3

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 02, 2023 01:18 PM IST

DMET closes choice-filling for UP NEET PG counselling on Oct 3. Seat allotment results to be released on Oct 5.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will close the choice-filling window for the mop-up round of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 on October 3 till 11 a.m. Candidates can fill in their choices for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Choice-filling window closes on Oct 3, allotment result on Oct 5
UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Choice-filling window closes on Oct 3, allotment result on Oct 5

The UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for the mop-up round will be released on October 5. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG mop-up round on October 6, 7, 9 and October 10.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Know how to fill choices

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the choice filling link

Key in your login details

Fill in your choice of course and college

Review and submit the choices

Take the printout for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out