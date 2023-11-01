UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round schedule out at dgme.up.gov.in

Director General, Medical Education and Training, UP has released UP NEET UG 2023 counselling special stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates who want to apply for this round can check the schedule through the official website of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in. UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round schedule out

As per the schedule, the online registration process will begin on November 2 and will end on November 3, 2023. The deposition of registration and security money will be done from November 2 to November 4, 2023. The online document verification will be done from November 2 to November 4, 2023.

The merit list will be declared on November 4 and choice filling will begin on November 6 and end on November 8, 2023. The allotment result will be released on November 8 and allotment letters and admission letter can be downloaded from November 9 to November 11, 2023.

The amount to be deposited for registration is ₹1000/-. Candidates allotted through any round of UP NEET UG 2023 counseling will not be eligible for special vacancy round of counselling.

The security money is ₹30000/- for government medical colleges, ₹2 lakh for private medical colleges and ₹1 lakh for private dental colleges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGME, UP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON