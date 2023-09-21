Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round schedule. The complete schedule is available to candidates on the official site of DGME, UP at dgme.up.gov.in. UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round schedule out at dgme.up.gov.in

As per the official notice, the registration process begins on September 22 and will end on September 24, 2023. The deposition of registration and security money can be done from September 22 to September 24, 2023. The online document verification will be done from September 23 to September 25, 2023.

The merit list will be released on September 25 and online choice filling can be done from September 26 to September 28, 2023. The allotment result will be declared on September 29, 2023 and the allotment letters can be downloaded from September 30 to October 3, 2023.

Those candidates who have not been allotted any seat through the first, second and mop up round of counselling of UP NEET UG 2023 are eligible to apply for stray vacancy round.

Candidates will have to register themselves by depositing the registration fee of ₹1000/-. The security money is ₹30000 for government medical colleges, ₹2 lakh for private medical colleges and ₹1 lakh for private dental colleges. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME, UP.

