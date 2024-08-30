UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at upneet.gov.in, here’s how to check

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on August 30, 2024. Candidates who have applied for Round 1 counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. The seat allotment result can also be checked on dgme.up.gov.in. UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, here’s how to check (Santosh Kumar)

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat can download the letters from August 31 to 5 September 2024.

UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

All the candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have acquired a seat in the Round 1 counselling at government and private sector medical colleges/dental colleges will have the facility of free exit. Candidates who do not want to take admission to the allotted institute or college can apply for free exit and their money will be refunded. Candidates who have got the facility of free exit from the first round of counseling can participate again in the second or third round of counselling.

The verification of the original documents will be done at the allotted medical or dental colleges or nodal centres. At the time of admission, it will be mandatory for the candidate to submit all the documents in original and along with self-attested photocopies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.