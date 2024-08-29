Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Seat allotment result tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Seat Allotment Result 2024: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will announce seat allotment results for the first round of NEET UG counselling tomorrow. Candidates who are participating in the first round of the common admission process (CAP) for undergraduate medical admissions can check the Maharashtra NEET UG allotment result on cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling was released on August 26. Names of 55,781 candidates are mentioned in the round 1 merit list.

It should be mentioned that a total of 2,82,051 candidates from Maharashtra registered for NEET UG 2024, of whom 2,75,442 appeared for the test and 1,42,829 qualified.

After announcing the merit list for CAP round 1, candidates were asked to fill choices/preferences of MBBS, BDS seats. The process started on August 27 and will end today,29 at 6 pm.

After the seat allotment result is declared, candidates have to report physically for admission between August 31 and September 4 (up to 5:30 pm.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: How to check seat allotment result for round 1

Open the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the home page, click on the CAP tab and then go to the CAP 2024-2025 page.

Open the NEET UG 2024 link.

Click on the round 1 allotment result link.

If required, provide your login details.

Submit and check the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 allotment result.

The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) courses will be shared later, the CET Cell said.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling.