QS Best Student Cities 2025: London is best city for students, Tokyo next, get list of top 10 global cities for students
QS Best Student Cities 2025: Check the QS rankings for the top 10 student cities for 2025. List given below.
QS Best Student Cities 2025: Quacquarelli Symonds Rankings, popularly known as QS World Rankings has released the list of best student cities across the globe for 2025. A total of 150 cities have been ranked in this year's table in total, informed QS World Rankings.
The ranking methodology requires every city to have a population of over 250,000, and be home to at least two universities featured in the most recent QS World University Rankings. For population metrics, the metropolitan area is used where possible.
These ranking give a presentation of the best urban destinations for international students, based on indicators grouped into six key categories. These are:
- University rankings
- Student mix
- Desirability
- Employer activity
- Affordability
- Student view
In this article, we will check the top 10 global cities that have found a spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2025.
- LONDON, UK
The top spot so far as the best student city in the world in the world has been bagged by London. The city has achieved an overall score of 100. Following are the details of the ranking score:
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|100
|98.4
|98.4
|91.8
|91.8
|91.8
|91.8
2. TOKYO, Japan
Following London is Tokyo. With an overall score of 99.2, the city is comfortably placed in the second place so far as best student cities in the world is concerned. The QS rankings of Tokyo are as follows:
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|99.2
|88.5
|64.9
|100
|100
|39.5
|89.6
3. SEOUL, South Korea
Seoul has secured the third spot in the QS rankings for best student cities in the world. The South Korean city achieved an overall score of 97.8. Check the detailed rankings of the city below:
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|97.8
|81.2
|80.6
|93.2
|83.7
|36.9
|100
4. MUNICH, Germany
The fourth best student city in the world, as per the QS rankings 2024, is Munich. The city, that boasts of some of the best educational institutions, has an overall score of 97.7. Here are the ranking details:
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|97.7
95.8
|91.9
|88.6
|90
|49.9
|58.7
5. MELBOURNE, Australia
The fifth best city for students as per the QS World Rankings 2025 is Melbourne. The city has an overall score 97.1.
Also read: QS World University Rankings 2025: Planning to study in Australia? Here are the top 10 universities to consider!
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|97.1
98.5
|100
|85.4
|94.4
22.7
|71.1
6. SYDNEY, Australia
Apart from Melbourne, another Australian city has bagged a spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2025 list. Sydney has an overall score of 95.4.
Also read: QS World University Rankings 2025: University of Melbourne emerges as leading education institute, ranked 13th globally
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|95.4
96.2
|98
|84.9
|96
|18.7
|70
7. PARIS, France
Paris has bagged the seventh spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2025 rankings. The city has an overall score of 94.6.
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|94.6
82
|79.9
91.2
|86.6
39.1
|81.3
8. ZURICH, Switzerland
Zurich is the eighth best student city in the world as per the latest QS Rankings. The city has an overall score of 94.5.
Also read: QS World University Rankings 2025: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi shine bright among top 150 universities
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|94.5
94.7
|86.2
|84.3
|97
|34.4
|62.8
9. BERLIN, Germany
Also in the list of top 10 best student cities in Berlin. The German city has secured an overall QS score of 94.4.
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|94.4
100
|77.8
|85.9
|89.5
49.1
|56.9
10. MONTREAL, Canada
The 10th best student city as per the QS Rankings 2025 is Montreal. The city has an overall score of 92.1.
|OVERALL SCORE
|STUDENT VIEW
|STUDENT MIX
|EMPLOYER ACTIVITY
|DESIRABILITY
|AFFORDABILITY
|RANKINGS
|92.1
93.6
|91.2
77
|85.1
|41.6
|59.4
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News