QS Best Student Cities 2025: London is best city for students, Tokyo next, get list of top 10 global cities for students

QS Best Student Cities 2025: Quacquarelli Symonds Rankings, popularly known as QS World Rankings has released the list of best student cities across the globe for 2025. A total of 150 cities have been ranked in this year's table in total, informed QS World Rankings. QS World Rankings 2025: London has bagged the first spot to be the world best student city. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The ranking methodology requires every city to have a population of over 250,000, and be home to at least two universities featured in the most recent QS World University Rankings. For population metrics, the metropolitan area is used where possible.

These ranking give a presentation of the best urban destinations for international students, based on indicators grouped into six key categories. These are:

University rankings Student mix Desirability Employer activity Affordability Student view

In this article, we will check the top 10 global cities that have found a spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2025.

LONDON, UK

The top spot so far as the best student city in the world in the world has been bagged by London. The city has achieved an overall score of 100. Following are the details of the ranking score:

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 100 98.4 98.4 91.8 91.8 91.8 91.8

2. TOKYO, Japan

Following London is Tokyo. With an overall score of 99.2, the city is comfortably placed in the second place so far as best student cities in the world is concerned. The QS rankings of Tokyo are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 99.2 88.5 64.9 100 100 39.5 89.6

3. SEOUL, South Korea

Seoul has secured the third spot in the QS rankings for best student cities in the world. The South Korean city achieved an overall score of 97.8. Check the detailed rankings of the city below:

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 97.8 81.2 80.6 93.2 83.7 36.9 100

4. MUNICH, Germany

The fourth best student city in the world, as per the QS rankings 2024, is Munich. The city, that boasts of some of the best educational institutions, has an overall score of 97.7. Here are the ranking details:

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 97.7 95.8 91.9 88.6 90 49.9 58.7

5. MELBOURNE, Australia

The fifth best city for students as per the QS World Rankings 2025 is Melbourne. The city has an overall score 97.1.

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 97.1 98.5 100 85.4 94.4 22.7 71.1

6. SYDNEY, Australia

Apart from Melbourne, another Australian city has bagged a spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2025 list. Sydney has an overall score of 95.4.

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 95.4 96.2 98 84.9 96 18.7 70

7. PARIS, France

Paris has bagged the seventh spot in the QS Best Student Cities 2025 rankings. The city has an overall score of 94.6.

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 94.6 82 79.9 91.2 86.6 39.1 81.3

8. ZURICH, Switzerland

Zurich is the eighth best student city in the world as per the latest QS Rankings. The city has an overall score of 94.5.

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 94.5 94.7 86.2 84.3 97 34.4 62.8

9. BERLIN, Germany

Also in the list of top 10 best student cities in Berlin. The German city has secured an overall QS score of 94.4.

OVERALL SCORE STUDENT VIEW STUDENT MIX EMPLOYER ACTIVITY DESIRABILITY AFFORDABILITY RANKINGS 94.4 100 77.8 85.9 89.5 49.1 56.9

10. MONTREAL, Canada

The 10th best student city as per the QS Rankings 2025 is Montreal. The city has an overall score of 92.1.