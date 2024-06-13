QS World University Rankings 2025: Planning to study in Australia? Here are the top 10 universities to consider!

Studying abroad is a dream for many - for students who want to make it big in life globally, and also for parents and guardians who want to provide the best education to their wards. Moving abroad for higher studies has often been a sign of achievement for Indian students. But when doing so, what counts is the fact that students must get themselves enrolled in the right institutions abroad. Planning to move to Australia for higher studies? Check out the list of top 10 universities as per the QS World University Rankings 2025. (AFP)

Interestingly, Australia, over the past few decades, has emerged as a country that is home to several good institutions. From Engineering to B. Ed courses, or MBA - you name it! The country boasts of some of the best institutions in the world today. Several institutions have secured top ranks globally in the recently published Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025.

To make it easier for students to choose an institution that best interests them, we have listed out the top 10 universities in Australia as per the QS World Rankings 2025. Scroll down below to check them out!

1. The University of Melbourne

With a global rank of 13, the University of Melbourne has has emerged as a leading university in Australia. The University has seen a steep rise in scores for Sustainability and Employment Outcomes, as well as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and International Research Network. The QS scores are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 88.9 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 98.5 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 93.9 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 15.4 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 93 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 95.1 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.8 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 97.4 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 96.5 SUSTAINAIBILITY 99.6

University website: unimelb.edu.au

2.The University of Sydney

The University of Sydney, located in Sydney has a global rank of 18 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The university offers a diverse range of courses, including Architecture, Design and Planning, Arts and social sciences, Business, and Economics among others. Following are the latest QS Rankings:

OVERALL SCORE 87.3 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 96.4 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 90 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 10.9 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 93.7 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 99.9 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 95.8 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 93.1 SUSTAINAIBILITY 99.6

University website: sydney.edu.au

3. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)

Ranked 19 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025, UNSW Sydney too enjoys also a position of being one of the popular universities in Australia for international students seeking undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Check out the rankings below:

OVERALL SCORE 87.1 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 90.5 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 90.4 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 20.6 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 94.9 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.4 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 98.3 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 97.7 SUSTAINAIBILITY 99.2

University website: unsw.edu.au

4. Australian National University (ANU)

The Australian National University (ANU) located in Canberra, Australia has been ranked 30 globally. As per the website, the ANU has seven academic colleges that house several schools and research centres specialising in a range of disciplines. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE 82.4 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 93.8 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 75.4 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 34.6 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 84.6 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 96.2 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 91.4 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 56.6 SUSTAINAIBILITY 97.1

University website: anu.edu.au

5. Monash University

The Monash University is located Melbourne, Australia and is ranked 37th in QS World University Rankings 2025. Some of the courses offered by the University are Accounting and finance, Architecture, Arts, languages and humanities, Business and leadership, Computer science, and Economics among others. Following are the rankings:

OVERALL SCORE 81.2 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 89.2 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 79.6 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 9.4 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 87.6 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 94.8 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 79.4 SUSTAINAIBILITY 98.2

University website: monash.edu

6. The University of Queensland

Located in Brisbane City, Australia, The University of Queensland has been ranked in 40 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Among the courses offered by the University are Agriculture and animal sciences, Architecture, design and urban planning. Arts, humanities and social sciences. Business and economics, Communication, media and experience design, Communication, media and experience design, Computer science and IT, Education, and Engineering, among others. The rankings are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE 80.2 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 86.7 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 74 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 21.2 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 90.2 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 96.7 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 56.7 SUSTAINAIBILITY 96.7

University website: uq.edu.au

7. The University of Western Australia

The University of Western Australia is located in Perth and is ranked 77. Among the top courses offered by the University is Global MBA an online MBA program that prepares working professionals for the modern business world. Here are the rankings of the university:

OVERALL SCORE 65.2 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 55.5 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 41.8 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 13.1 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 98.8 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.8 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 94.2 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 78 SUSTAINAIBILITY 50.8

University website: globalprograms.uwa.edu.au

8. The University of Adelaide

The University of Adelaide has been ranked 82 in the QS World University Rankings 2025, The University has emerged as a leading university in Australia for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Courses offered include

Accounting and Finance, Agriculture, Food and Wine, Allied Health, Animal and Veterinary Sciences, Architecture, Arts, Biomedical Science and Biotechnology, Business, and Defence, Cyber and Space, among others. The rankings are mentioned below:

OVERALL SCORE 63.8 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 56 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 38.9 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 17.9 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 87 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 99.3 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 93.6 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 51.5 SUSTAINAIBILITY 95.7

University website: adelaide.edu.au

9. University of Technology Sydney

Located in Haymarket, Australia, The University of Technology Sydney has been ranked 88 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The University is a hit among students seeking to study courses like Analytics and Data Science, Business, Communication, Design, Architecture and Building, Education, Engineering, Health, Health (GEM), Information Technology, and more. Following are the rankings:

OVERALL SCORE 62.4 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 43.9 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 55 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 9.8 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 97.7 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 96.6 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 86 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 91.4 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 40.2 SUSTAINAIBILITY 96.3

University website: uts.edu.au

10. RMIT University

The RMIT University is located in Melbourne, Australia, and is ranked 123 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Some of the courses offered by the institution include Architecture, Art, Aviation, Biomedical sciences, Building, Business, Communication, Design, Education, Engineering, Environment, Fashion, Health, and Information technology. The rankings are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE 55.5 ACADEMIC REPUTATION 40.4 EMPLOYER REPUTATION 48 FACULTY STUDENT RATIO 5.2 CITATIONS PER FACTULY 77.7 INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO 100 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO 91.4 INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK 83.2 EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES 38.4 SUSTAINAIBILITY 93.9

University website: rmit.edu.au