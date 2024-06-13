 QS World University Rankings 2025: Planning to study in Australia? Here are the top 10 universities to consider! - Hindustan Times
QS World University Rankings 2025: Planning to study in Australia? Here are the top 10 universities to consider!

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2024 03:38 PM IST

If you are planning to study in Australia, take a look at the list of top 10 universities in Australia as per the QS World University Rankings 2025.

Studying abroad is a dream for many - for students who want to make it big in life globally, and also for parents and guardians who want to provide the best education to their wards. Moving abroad for higher studies has often been a sign of achievement for Indian students. But when doing so, what counts is the fact that students must get themselves enrolled in the right institutions abroad.

Planning to move to Australia for higher studies? Check out the list of top 10 universities as per the QS World University Rankings 2025. (AFP)
Planning to move to Australia for higher studies? Check out the list of top 10 universities as per the QS World University Rankings 2025. (AFP)

Interestingly, Australia, over the past few decades, has emerged as a country that is home to several good institutions. From Engineering to B. Ed courses, or MBA - you name it! The country boasts of some of the best institutions in the world today. Several institutions have secured top ranks globally in the recently published Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025.

To make it easier for students to choose an institution that best interests them, we have listed out the top 10 universities in Australia as per the QS World Rankings 2025. Scroll down below to check them out!

1. The University of Melbourne

With a global rank of 13, the University of Melbourne has has emerged as a leading university in Australia. The University has seen a steep rise in scores for Sustainability and Employment Outcomes, as well as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and International Research Network. The QS scores are given below:

OVERALL SCORE88.9
ACADEMIC REPUTATION98.5
EMPLOYER REPUTATION93.9
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO15.4
CITATIONS PER FACTULY93
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO95.1
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.8
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK97.4
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES96.5
SUSTAINAIBILITY99.6

University website: unimelb.edu.au

2.The University of Sydney

The University of Sydney, located in Sydney has a global rank of 18 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The university offers a diverse range of courses, including Architecture, Design and Planning, Arts and social sciences, Business, and Economics among others. Following are the latest QS Rankings:

OVERALL SCORE87.3
ACADEMIC REPUTATION96.4
EMPLOYER REPUTATION90
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO10.9
CITATIONS PER FACTULY93.7
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO99.9
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK95.8
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES93.1
SUSTAINAIBILITY99.6

University website: sydney.edu.au

3. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)

Ranked 19 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025, UNSW Sydney too enjoys also a position of being one of the popular universities in Australia for international students seeking undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Check out the rankings below:

OVERALL SCORE87.1
ACADEMIC REPUTATION90.5
EMPLOYER REPUTATION90.4
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO20.6
CITATIONS PER FACTULY94.9
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.4
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK98.3
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES97.7
SUSTAINAIBILITY99.2

University website: unsw.edu.au

4. Australian National University (ANU)

The Australian National University (ANU) located in Canberra, Australia has been ranked 30 globally. As per the website, the ANU has seven academic colleges that house several schools and research centres specialising in a range of disciplines. The rankings are given below:

OVERALL SCORE82.4
ACADEMIC REPUTATION93.8
EMPLOYER REPUTATION75.4
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO34.6
CITATIONS PER FACTULY84.6
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO96.2
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK91.4
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES56.6
SUSTAINAIBILITY97.1

University website: anu.edu.au

5. Monash University

The Monash University is located Melbourne, Australia and is ranked 37th in QS World University Rankings 2025. Some of the courses offered by the University are Accounting and finance, Architecture, Arts, languages and humanities, Business and leadership, Computer science, and Economics among others. Following are the rankings:

OVERALL SCORE81.2
ACADEMIC REPUTATION89.2
EMPLOYER REPUTATION79.6
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO9.4
CITATIONS PER FACTULY87.6
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK94.8
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES79.4
SUSTAINAIBILITY98.2

University website: monash.edu

6. The University of Queensland

Located in Brisbane City, Australia, The University of Queensland has been ranked in 40 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Among the courses offered by the University are Agriculture and animal sciences, Architecture, design and urban planning. Arts, humanities and social sciences. Business and economics, Communication, media and experience design, Communication, media and experience design, Computer science and IT, Education, and Engineering, among others. The rankings are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE80.2
ACADEMIC REPUTATION86.7
EMPLOYER REPUTATION74
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO21.2
CITATIONS PER FACTULY90.2
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK96.7
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES56.7
SUSTAINAIBILITY96.7

University website: uq.edu.au

7. The University of Western Australia

The University of Western Australia is located in Perth and is ranked 77. Among the top courses offered by the University is Global MBA an online MBA program that prepares working professionals for the modern business world. Here are the rankings of the university:

OVERALL SCORE65.2
ACADEMIC REPUTATION55.5
EMPLOYER REPUTATION41.8
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO13.1
CITATIONS PER FACTULY98.8
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.8
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK94.2
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES78
SUSTAINAIBILITY50.8

University website: globalprograms.uwa.edu.au

8. The University of Adelaide

The University of Adelaide has been ranked 82 in the QS World University Rankings 2025, The University has emerged as a leading university in Australia for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Courses offered include

Accounting and Finance, Agriculture, Food and Wine, Allied Health, Animal and Veterinary Sciences, Architecture, Arts, Biomedical Science and Biotechnology, Business, and Defence, Cyber and Space, among others. The rankings are mentioned below:

OVERALL SCORE63.8
ACADEMIC REPUTATION56
EMPLOYER REPUTATION38.9
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO17.9
CITATIONS PER FACTULY87
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO99.3
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK93.6
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES51.5
SUSTAINAIBILITY95.7

University website: adelaide.edu.au

9. University of Technology Sydney

Located in Haymarket, Australia, The University of Technology Sydney has been ranked 88 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The University is a hit among students seeking to study courses like Analytics and Data Science, Business, Communication, Design, Architecture and Building, Education, Engineering, Health, Health (GEM), Information Technology, and more. Following are the rankings:

OVERALL SCORE62.4
ACADEMIC REPUTATION43.9
EMPLOYER REPUTATION55
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO9.8
CITATIONS PER FACTULY97.7
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO96.6
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO86
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK91.4
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES40.2
SUSTAINAIBILITY96.3

University website: uts.edu.au

10. RMIT University

The RMIT University is located in Melbourne, Australia, and is ranked 123 in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Some of the courses offered by the institution include Architecture, Art, Aviation, Biomedical sciences, Building, Business, Communication, Design, Education, Engineering, Environment, Fashion, Health, and Information technology. The rankings are as follows:

OVERALL SCORE55.5
ACADEMIC REPUTATION40.4
EMPLOYER REPUTATION48
FACULTY STUDENT RATIO5.2
CITATIONS PER FACTULY77.7
INTERNATIONAL FACULTY RATIO100
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT RATIO91.4
INTERNATIONAL RESEARCH NETWORK83.2
EMPLOYMENT OUTCOMES38.4
SUSTAINAIBILITY93.9

University website: rmit.edu.au

Exam and College Guide
QS World University Rankings 2025: Planning to study in Australia? Here are the top 10 universities to consider!
