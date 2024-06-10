QS World University Rankings 2025: University of Melbourne emerges as leading education institute, ranked 13th globally

The University of Melbourne, Australia, has been ranked 13th globally in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025. A press release issued by the University stated that it has emerged as a leading university in Australia, as per three major global rankings – QS World University Rankings 2025 where it ranked 13, Times Higher Education where it ranked 37, and the Academic Ranking of World Universities, where it bagged the 35th spot. The University of Melbourne has ranked 13th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

In the QS World Rankings 2025, the University has seen a steep rise in scores for Sustainability and Employment Outcomes, as well as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and International Research Network, the release informed.

The release further highlighted that the University of Melbourne has been collaborating with top Indian institutions for the past 16 years on research, education, student and staff exchange programs, joint PhD programs through the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy, and the latest offering, the Bachelor of Science dual degree program.

The partnerships are focused on long-term capacity building, to engage with as many students as possible for impact throughout all stages of the learning lifecycle the University pointed out.

Hailing the latest global ranking, Vice-Chancellor Professor Duncan Maskell said he was proud to see the University’s continued rise and the fact that it continues to improve and be globally recognized for its high-quality education and research.

He said, "Graduates from the University of Melbourne are nurtured and prepared to become global leaders in their fields and are recognized as receiving a world-class education – this is supported by our increasing scores in Employer Reputation and graduate employability worldwide."

Interestingly, the Indian community is Australia's second-largest, and fastest-growing, overseas-born group.

As per the release, there are 1400 University of Melbourne alumni residing in India, actively engaging with the University through event participation, volunteering, and philanthropy.

The University of Melbourne launched the Bachelor of Science Dual Degree in 2023, with leading institutions in India. It also held the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy conference in Melbourne and launched the Melbourne Global Ambassadors Program in India appointing 14 ambassadors across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Besides, the university has expanded its Indian Schools Engagement Program supporting underrepresented students in 100+ schools to target 50,000 students by the end of 2024.

