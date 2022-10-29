UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 merit list releasing today

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP will release UP NEET UG Merit List 2022. The merit list will be released for Round 1 counselling. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the merit list through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The online choice filling can be done by candidates from November 1 to November 4, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released on November 4/5, 2022 and allotment letter can be downloaded from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

Candidates can check for latest updates below. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET.

