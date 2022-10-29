Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 merit list releasing today
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 merit list releasing today

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 02:04 PM IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 merit list will be released today, October 29, 2022. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 merit list at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 merit list at upneet.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP will release UP NEET UG Merit List 2022. The merit list will be released for Round 1 counselling. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the merit list through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The online choice filling can be done by candidates from November 1 to November 4, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released on November 4/5, 2022 and allotment letter can be downloaded from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

Candidates can check for latest updates below. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 29, 2022 02:04 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List of websites to check 

    dgme.up.gov.in

    upneet.gov.in

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:57 PM IST

    UP NEET Counselling 2022: Why document upload window opened 

    The document upload window has been opened for candidates who have uploaded some documents wrongly during the time of registration for counselling. The window to upload documents will be available from October 10, 2022 to October 30, 2022 upto 1 pm. candidates will be able to upload their correct documents at the time. 

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:44 PM IST

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Link for Document upload activated 

    Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has activated the link for document upload for unverified candidate for counselling. Candidates can upload the documents through the link given below. 

    DOCUMENT UPLOAD FOR UNVERIFIED CANDIDATE FOR COUNSELING

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    UP NEET Counselling 2022: Where to check Round 1 merit list 

    UP NEET Counselling 2022 Round 1 merit list will be releasing today, October 29, 2022. The merit list can be checked at upneet.gov.in.

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:33 PM IST

    UP NEET UG Counselling: Seat allotment result date 

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 seat allotment result will be released on November 4 or November 5, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates below. 

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:27 PM IST

    UP NEET Counselling Dates

    The online choice filling can be done by candidates from November 1 to November 4, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released on November 4/5, 2022 and allotment letter can be downloaded from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:21 PM IST

    UP NEET UG Merit List 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

    Click on UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    UP NEET Counselling 2022: Time of release 

    There is no time of release of UP NEET Counselling 2022 merit list. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the merit list. 

  • Oct 29, 2022 01:07 PM IST

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Merit list releasing today 

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list for Round 1 will be released today, October 29, 2022. 

