UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop up round registration begins at upneet.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh have started the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop up round registration. The registration process has started today, December 6, 2022. Candidates who want to register themselves can do it through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The last date to register and make the payment of registration fees is till December 9, 2022. The merit list will be released on December 9 and candidates can fill their choices from December 10 to December 13, 2022. The seat allotment result will be announced on December 15, 2022. Candidates can download the allotment letter till December 18, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the details and make the payment of registration fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The registration fees for mop up round is ₹1000/- which can be paid by candidates through net banking/ debit card/ credit card.

Complete Schedule Here

