Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today at upneet.gov.in

admissions
Published on Oct 22, 2022 05:18 PM IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration begins today, October 22, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today at upneet.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP have started the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 22, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the NEET UG counselling round can apply online through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till October 28, 2022. The state merit list will release on October 29, 2022 and the final allotment result will be announced on November 4 or 5, 2022.

Direct link to apply for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register online

Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out