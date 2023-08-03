Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET UG counselling 2023: Seat allotment result likely today on upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG counselling 2023: Seat allotment result likely today on upneet.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 10:43 AM IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates can check seat allotment results on the counselling website, upneet.gov.in, once released.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Seat allotment results for the first round of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 are likely to be announced today, August 2. Candidates can check these results on the state quota Medical counselling website, upneet.gov.in, once released.

UP NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment result (Representational image)(Unsplash)
As per the counselling schedule of the first round, UP NEET 2023 merit list will be released on August 3 or 4, 2023.

Candidates will have to download their allotment letters and take admission between August 4 and 8.

How to check UP NEET 2023 seat allotment results?

  1. Go to the Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling website at upneet.gov.in.
  2. Open the link to check seat allotment results.
  3. Key in your credentials and login.
  4. Download and take printout of your allotment letters.

For admissions, candidates have to deposit a fee of 30,000 (for government seats) online. For private Medical colleges, the fee is 2,00,000 and for private Dental colleges, the fee is 1,00,000.

For further information, check the UP NEET counselling website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
