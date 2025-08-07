Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 revised schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the revised schedule on the official website of DGME, UP at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule revised, registration begins tomorrow at upneet.gov.in(HT file)

The registration process begins tomorrow on August 8, 2025 and will end on August 11, 2025. The merit list will be released on August 11, 2025. Candidates can fill choices from August 11 to August 13, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be available on August 14, 2025. Only those candidates who have completed the registration process and whose original documents have been verified online and who have deposited the security fee are eligible for choice filling.

The seat allotment letters can be downloaded from August 18 to August 23, 2025 and from August 25 to August 26, 2025.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register

To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Candidates who have already completed online registration, document verification and deposited registration fee and security money as per the schedule issued earlier for the first round of counseling of UP NEET UG 2025, are not required to re-register, re-verify documents and deposit registration fee and security money. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGME, UP.