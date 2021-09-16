UPCET answer keys 2021 released at upcet.nta.nic.in, raise objections now

National Testing Agency on Thursday released the provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared in the UPCET 2021 exam can check the answer key online on the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.

Questions, provisional answer keys, and responses of the exam will be available on the website till September 17.

The UPCET-2021 exam was conducted by NTA on September 5 and 6 in computer based test mode.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying online, a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question, in the given window, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card or net banking or Paytm,” reads the official notification.

"Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly," adds the notification.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge, it further says .

Direct link to check UPCET 2021 answer key and raise objections

How to check UPCET 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge UG" link or "UPCET 2021 Answer Key Challenge PG" link .

Log in through application number and password or through application number and date of birth.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objections, if any.