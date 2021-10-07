UPCET seat allotment results likely to be declared today, check details here

The seat allotment for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) for B Tech, B Pharma, MBA, MCA, MTech, and lateral entry is likely to be announced on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Candidates who took the UPCET 2021 exam can check their allocation status after it is posted on the official website of upcet.admissions.nic.in.

Students who would be allocated seats in round 1 counselling should freeze or float their seats and pay the seat confirmation fees accordingly between October 8 and 9. Candidates who choose the freezing option will have to physically report to their assigned institute between October 8 and 10 to finish the admission procedure.

UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Admissions (UPCET) at upcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the link given to check the seat allotment result

Key in your credentials

Click on the 'submit' button and download the allotment letter.

Keep thehard copy of the same for future refrance

