Home / Education / Admissions / UPCET seat allotment results likely to be declared today, check details here
admissions

UPCET seat allotment results likely to be declared today, check details here

  • UPCET seat allotment results likely to be out today, here's how to check
UPCET Seat allotment result to be declared today, check details here
UPCET Seat allotment result to be declared today, check details here
Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

The seat allotment for the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) for B Tech, B Pharma, MBA, MCA, MTech, and lateral entry is likely to be announced on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Candidates who took the UPCET 2021 exam can check their allocation status after it is posted on the official website of upcet.admissions.nic.in.

Students who would be allocated seats in round 1 counselling should freeze or float their seats and pay the seat confirmation fees accordingly between October 8 and 9. Candidates who choose the freezing option will have to physically report to their assigned institute between October 8 and 10 to finish the admission procedure.

UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test Admissions (UPCET) at upcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the link given to check the seat allotment result

Key in your credentials

Click on the 'submit' button and download the allotment letter.

Keep thehard copy of the same for future refrance

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out