Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released UPJEE 2023 counselling dates for extra round. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the dates through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UPJEE 2023 counselling dates for extra round out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the choice filling by candidates will be done from September 11 to September 12, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 13, 2023. The document verification at the district help centre will be done from September 13 to September 15, 2023 and balance fee deposit can be done from September 13 to September 15, 2023.

UPJEE 2023 counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPJEE counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Round 5 seat allotment result will be released on September 10, 2023 and online freeze or float option for all candidates can online fee deposit link will be activated from September 11 to September 12, 2023. The classes will commence on September 14, 2023.

