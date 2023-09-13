News / Education / Admissions / UPJEE Polytechnic seat allotment result of extra round today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE Polytechnic seat allotment result of extra round today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 13, 2023 01:24 PM IST

JEECUP to announce seat allotment result of special phase counselling today at 2 pm. Document verification and fee deposition to be done by September 15.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will announce seat allotment result of the extra round (Special Phase) counselling of UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 today, September 13. It will be announced at 2 pm on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE Polytechnic seat allotment result of extra round today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Next, selected candidates can go for document verification at district help centres up to September 15, 5 pm. The balance fee has to be deposited by 12 pm on the same day.

This special round of UP Polytechnic counselling is for those candidates who were selected in previous rounds but did not pay the seat acceptance fee.

When released, follow the steps below to check UP Polytechnic seat allotment results:

How to check JEECUP extra round seat allotment result 2023

  1. Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, open the seat allotment result link given for the special round.
  3. Enter the required login details and then submit.
  4. Check your seat allotment result.
  5. For future reference, download and save a copy of the allotment letter.

