UPTAC BPharmacy seat allotment result 2023 out on uptac.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 11:05 AM IST

UPTAC announces results of first round of counselling for BPharmacy admissions. Candidates can check results on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) has announced results of the first round of counselling that will lead to admission to the BPharmacy course at participating institutes of the state. Candidates who have applied for admission to this course through the counselling process conducted by AKTU (Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University) can now go to the website uptac.admissions.nic.in and check it. A direct link has been provided below.

UPTAC BPharmacy seat allotment result 2023 announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Roll number of CUET UG and password are the credentials required for logging in and checking these results.

In the next stage of the admission process, candidates who have been allotted a seat are required to confirm it by October 2. The seat confirmation fee is 20000/12000.

The payment of seat confirmation can be done from September 30 to October 2, 2023 and online willingness (freeze/ float) from September 30 to October 2, 2023. They are also allowed to freeze or float the allotted seat by this deadline.

For the second round, candidates can fill and lock their choices between October 3 and 4.

Here is the direct link and steps to check UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result for BPharma:

Direct link

How to check UPTAC BPharmacy seat allotment result 2023

Go to the website mentioned above.

Under UPTAC B.Pharmacy Counselling 2023 open the link that reads ‘View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for B Pharmacy First Year Course 2023’

Enter the required credentials and submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and download the page.

Sunday, October 01, 2023
