West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC has released WB NEET UG seat allotment result. The allotment list has been released for Round 2 on September 24, 2025. The result can be checked by all candidates who applied for the counselling round on the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 out, here's how to check

As per the schedule the candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report to the allotted college original document, college requisite fee and bond from September 24 to September 27, 2025.

Upgraded candidates need to get submitted fee & document back with server generated reliving letter from previous college before moving, for admission in newly allotted college from September 24 to 27, 2025.

WB NEET UG seat allotment result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who want to check the results can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

2. Click on WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to pass another round of physical document verification process at the allotted college within stipulated time by providing the original documents and requisite college fee for securing the admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBMCC.