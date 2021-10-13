Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE 2021 round 2 seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here
WBJEE 2021 round 2 seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here

  • WBJEE 2021 second seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, candidates can check the direct link here.
WBJEE 2021 second seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here
WBJEE 2021 second seat allotment result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, link here
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the result of the second round of seat allotment for JEE Main and Architecture. Candidates can check the seat allotment result for JEE ( Main ) and Architecture at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can view the seat allotment result for round 2 JEE( Main ) and Architecture seats here

WBJEE 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage click on link give to check the second seat allotment list

Enter registration type

Key in your WBJEE Roll Number and Password

Your WBJEE Counselling 2021 result of seat allotment will be displayed on your screen.

Download and keep the copy for future reference

Sign out