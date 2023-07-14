WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Important notice for WBJEE & JEE rank holders released wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released an important notice on WBJEE 2023 Counselling. The notice has been released for WBJEE and JEE rank holders. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Important notice for WBJEE & JEE rank holders released(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

As per the official notice, there will be one combined counselling for WBJEE-2023 and JEE(Main)-2023 rank holders. The counselling will be for allotment in the Institutes and courses as are mentioned in the approved Seat Matrix from the Competent Authority. Any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria and securing a rank (GMR/ PMR) in the common entrance Examination (WBJEE-2023) and / or JEE(Main)-2023 can register for counselling.

There will be three rounds of counselling: Allotment, Upgradation and Mop-Up. Registration is mandatory for counselling and securing an allotment.

WBJEE 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The allotment of 1st round will be declared on a pre-scheduled date. Candidates will login to check their allotment. The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat. The candidate must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000/- through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in Upgradation Round.