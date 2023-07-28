Home / Education / Admissions / WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 10:38 AM IST

WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the mock seat allotment result through the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can modify and lock their choices by July 28, 2023. To check the mock seat allotment, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result

WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released on August 1, 2023. Candidates can accept the seat by making payment of the seat acceptance fees from August 1 to August 5, 2023.

A mock seat allotment is a practice round of the counselling process. It helps the candidate to get an idea of his or her tentative allotment and it allows candidates to see how their choices and ranks would affect their probable chances of getting a seat in a desired Institute. Candidates are advised to take advantage of the mock seat allocations and prioritize the Institute/ all academic programs for which they are willing to apply.

