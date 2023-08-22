West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has released WBJEE 2023 mop up seat allotment result on August 22, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the results through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 mop up seat allotment result out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The payment of seat acceptance fees and reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from August 22 to August 24, 2023. Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission.

WBJEE 2023 mop up seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 mop up seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration for mop up round was started on August 14 and ended on August 16, 2023. The mock seat allocation was displayed on August 17, 2023. The choice locking facility was done by candidates till August 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

