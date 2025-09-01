Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

WBJEE Counselling 2025: Last date to register today at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 01:14 pm IST

WBJEE Counselling 2025 registration process will close on September 1, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will close the registration process or WBJEE Counselling 2025 on September 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)

Candidates can modify and can lock their choices by September 1, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on September 3, 2025. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

Any candidate who meets the eligibility criteria and has secured a rank (GMR/PMR) in the WBJEE-2025 and/or JEE(Main)-2025 exams can register for counselling. Candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I. Registration for counselling is required to secure a seat. Unregistered candidates will not be considered for allocation of seats in any round.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE Counselling 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on the registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round will have to pay 500/- as registration fee. The registration fee is non-refundable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / WBJEE Counselling 2025: Last date to register today at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On