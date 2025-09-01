WBJEE Counselling 2025: Last date to register today at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will close the registration process or WBJEE Counselling 2025 on September 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for counselling process can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Representational image. (HT file)

Candidates can modify and can lock their choices by September 1, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on September 3, 2025. The payment of seat acceptance fee will be done from September 3 to September 7, 2025.

Any candidate who meets the eligibility criteria and has secured a rank (GMR/PMR) in the WBJEE-2025 and/or JEE(Main)-2025 exams can register for counselling. Candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I. Registration for counselling is required to secure a seat. Unregistered candidates will not be considered for allocation of seats in any round.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE Counselling 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on the registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round will have to pay ₹500/- as registration fee. The registration fee is non-refundable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.