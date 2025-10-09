World University of Design opens applications for 2026 admissions

The World University of Design (WUD), a university dedicated to creative education, has opened applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the 2026 academic year. World University of Design admissions: The WUDAT online test will be held on January 4, 2026, with applications due by December 30, 2025. Diverse courses are available for aspiring students. (Handout image)

Located in Sonipat, Haryana, WUD offers a wide range of programs in Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication Design, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Management. With over 15 specialised courses, the university provides students opportunities to turn their creativity into meaningful careers, guided by global standards and strong industry connections.

Admissions are based on the WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2026), which will be conducted online on January 4, 2026. The three-hour test evaluates candidates on their creative and design skills and can be taken from home. Interested applicants can fill out the online form available on the university’s official website.

In addition to WUDAT, the university also accepts CUET scores for select programs, and UCEED and CEED results for B.Des and M.Des admissions, through institutional result-sharing arrangements.

Speaking about the admissions, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of WUD, said: “World University of Design is committed to building a strong talent pool that contributes to India’s creative economy. Our curriculum evolves with industry needs, ensuring students graduate with the skills and imagination the world requires. We invite creative minds to apply, take the WUDAT, and shape global futures from India.”

Applications are open until December 30, 2025.

Candidates can visit https://worlduniversityofdesign.extraaedge.com/

for details and to apply.