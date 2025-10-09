Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    World University of Design opens applications for 2026 admissions

    World University of Design admissions: World University of Design in Sonipat, Haryana, invites applications for its 2026 academic year programs. 

    Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 10:19 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The World University of Design (WUD), a university dedicated to creative education, has opened applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the 2026 academic year.

    World University of Design admissions: The WUDAT online test will be held on January 4, 2026, with applications due by December 30, 2025. Diverse courses are available for aspiring students. (Handout image)
    World University of Design admissions: The WUDAT online test will be held on January 4, 2026, with applications due by December 30, 2025. Diverse courses are available for aspiring students. (Handout image)

    Located in Sonipat, Haryana, WUD offers a wide range of programs in Architecture, Design, Fashion, Communication Design, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Management. With over 15 specialised courses, the university provides students opportunities to turn their creativity into meaningful careers, guided by global standards and strong industry connections.

    Admissions are based on the WUD Design Aptitude Test (WUDAT 2026), which will be conducted online on January 4, 2026. The three-hour test evaluates candidates on their creative and design skills and can be taken from home. Interested applicants can fill out the online form available on the university’s official website.

    In addition to WUDAT, the university also accepts CUET scores for select programs, and UCEED and CEED results for B.Des and M.Des admissions, through institutional result-sharing arrangements.

    Speaking about the admissions, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of WUD, said: “World University of Design is committed to building a strong talent pool that contributes to India’s creative economy. Our curriculum evolves with industry needs, ensuring students graduate with the skills and imagination the world requires. We invite creative minds to apply, take the WUDAT, and shape global futures from India.”

    Applications are open until December 30, 2025.

    Candidates can visit https://worlduniversityofdesign.extraaedge.com/

    for details and to apply.

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Admissions/World University Of Design Opens Applications For 2026 Admissions
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes