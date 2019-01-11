Ahead of board exams, Gurugram schools to counsel students for stress, anxiety

Government school students of classes 10 and 12 will be given tips to overcome stress and anxiety through counselling ahead of the board examinations.

The psychologist of the district’s first Conflict Management and Counselling Centre will be visiting all the schools in Gurugram for the same. Apart from these sessions, schools can also reach out to the counsellor for holding workshops.

Psychologist Dr Rajnee Sharma, the district’s counselling officer, said that with the board examinations approaching, the focus would be on mitigating concerns such as exam stress and anxiety. These sessions will be held in all the 203 government schools in the district.

“Students usually struggle with exam anxiety ahead of crucial examinations. They need to understand that the struggles faced by them can be resolved. Many get stressed due to the load of studying and revising, and pressure mounts on them. The primary motive of these sessions will be to help the students deal with exams in a better manner,” said Sharma.

The sessions will not only focus on mitigating exam-induced stress and anxiety, but will be used for imparting tips on enhancing concentration and learning abilities. “Some students struggle in remembering or retaining the lessons. Through these sessions, they will also receive tips in preparing and revising better without taking much stress,” added Sharma. She informed that the department was also working towards starting a helpline number.

District education officer Dinesh Shashtri said that the mental well-being of students is an important area of concern. “We want to make sure that if there is any concern, it is addressed in these counselling sessions and workshops. If the children are relaxed, they will be able to perform better in the examinations,” said Shashtri.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examinations start on February 15 and conclude on April 3 while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 21 to March 29. The Haryana Board of School Examination is yet to release its schedule.

