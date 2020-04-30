e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AICTE building sanitised after employee tests positive for coronavirus

AICTE building sanitised after employee tests positive for coronavirus

According to a senior official, a contractual woman employee who had attended office, tested positive following an entire wing of the AICTE building in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar was sanitised.

education Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:06 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AICTE building.
AICTE building.(HT file/representational image)
         

The COVID-19 has struck Higher Education sector regulator, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with one of its contractual employees testing positive for the disease.

According to a senior official, a contractual woman employee who had attended office, tested positive following an entire wing of the AICTE building in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar was sanitised.

Several of the staff members who came in contact with her have also been asked to isolate themselves.

“The woman was working as a data entry operator who had been called to office as she dealt with the wing looking after the Prime Minister's scholarship for Jammu and Kashmir students. The AICTE has ensured that the scholarships continue to be provided. Therefore, some people were called. However, after it came to light that she had tested positive, others were also told to follow quarantine norms. The incident happened two-three days back,” the official told HT.

Meanwhile, a large portion of the building has been sanitised to to ensure the virus does not return.

AICTE is the regulator looking after technical education in the country.

The development comes at a time when this week itself the NITI Aayog building in the National Capital was also sealed for 48 hours, after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer after he got his report had informed authorities. Following the incident, those who came in contact with the person were asked to go on self-quarantine.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

tags
top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Man sets off on foot from Mumbai for Bihar amid lockdown. Gets home in 27 days
Man sets off on foot from Mumbai for Bihar amid lockdown. Gets home in 27 days
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News