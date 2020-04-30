AICTE building sanitised after employee tests positive for coronavirus

education

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:06 IST

The COVID-19 has struck Higher Education sector regulator, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with one of its contractual employees testing positive for the disease.

According to a senior official, a contractual woman employee who had attended office, tested positive following an entire wing of the AICTE building in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar was sanitised.

Several of the staff members who came in contact with her have also been asked to isolate themselves.

“The woman was working as a data entry operator who had been called to office as she dealt with the wing looking after the Prime Minister's scholarship for Jammu and Kashmir students. The AICTE has ensured that the scholarships continue to be provided. Therefore, some people were called. However, after it came to light that she had tested positive, others were also told to follow quarantine norms. The incident happened two-three days back,” the official told HT.

Meanwhile, a large portion of the building has been sanitised to to ensure the virus does not return.

AICTE is the regulator looking after technical education in the country.

The development comes at a time when this week itself the NITI Aayog building in the National Capital was also sealed for 48 hours, after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer after he got his report had informed authorities. Following the incident, those who came in contact with the person were asked to go on self-quarantine.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.