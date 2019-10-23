AIIMS DM/MD/MCh admit card released at aiimsexam.org, here’s how to download

education

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the admit card for MD/DM/MCh (Hospital administration) January 2020 session on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, aiimsexam.org.

The online registration process for AIIMS January 2020 session began from September 3 to September 23, 2019. The computer-based examination for MD/DM/MCh program will be conducted on November 3, 2019, across four metro cities in India.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of AIIMS Hospital administration admit card to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

