AIIMS DM/MD/MCh admit card released at aiimsexam.org, here’s how to download

The online registration process for AIIMS January 2020 session began from September 3 to September 23, 2019. The computer-based examination for DM MD MCH program will be conducted on November 3, 2019, across four metro cities in India.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:17 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS has released the admit card for MD DM McH (Hospital administration) January 2020 session on its official website. (Screengrab)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the admit card for MD/DM/MCh (Hospital administration) January 2020 session on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, aiimsexam.org.

The online registration process for AIIMS January 2020 session began from September 3 to September 23, 2019. The computer-based examination for MD/DM/MCh program will be conducted on November 3, 2019, across four metro cities in India.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of AIIMS Hospital administration admit card to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit on the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ Admit Card of AIIMS DM/MCh/MD(HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATION) Jan 2020 Session’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 15:17 IST

