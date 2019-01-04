AIIMS MBBS 2019: Last date to register extended, here’s the details

AIIMS MBBS 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS has extended the date of basic registration till January 14, 2019. If you have not registered for the AIIMS exam, apply it before January 14. The registration process began on November 30, 2018.

The exam will be held on May 25 and 26, 2019. Results of AIIMS exam will be declared on June 12, 2019.

Candidates can check the official notice of date extension for AIIMS basic registration here

This year, AIIMS MBBS 2019 would be conducted for admissions to 15 AIIMS including AIIMS New Delhi and Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh, and Telangana.

Who can apply for AIIMS basic registration

Candidates who have passed / appearing / appeared in 12th class examination (in 10+2 scheme) or its equivalent with the subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and desirous of applying for MBBS course of AIIMS.

Who are eligible for MBBS course in 2019:

Those who secure aggregate of 60% marks (50% for SC/ST, 45% for OPH) in English, Physics, Chemistry & Biology in 12th class examination (in 10+2 scheme) and fulfil other eligibility criter

Steps to register for the AIIMS exam

Visit the AIIMS website--www.aiimsexams.org

Click on “Academic Courses” tab

Click on Basic Registration for Undergraduate Courses link

Fill in the required details

You will get a registration ID and password that will be used to login further.

Print the filled registration form

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:42 IST