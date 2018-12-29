AIIMS nursing officer recruitment exam postponed, check details here

The exam for nursing officer conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been postponed further for an indefinite time. The exam was scheduled on January 7, 2019 which is now postponed until the next High Court order is passed.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) issued a notice on Friday, December 28th, stating that the Nursing Officer recruitment examination has been postponed.

The notice read, “With reference to the NOTICE No. 84/2018 dated 31.10.2018, it is hereby informed that the Recruitment Examination for the post of NURSING OFFICER for AIIMS- Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur scheduled on Monday 07th January 2019 has to be postponed till further orders of the Hon’ble High Court, Delhi in the matter WP (C ) No. 11456/2018 and CM Appl. 44346/2018. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Click here to read the official notice of AIIMS nursing officer exam postponement.

AIIMS was supposed to release the admit card for AIIMS nursing officer exam that was scheduled on January 7, on December 28, 2018.

Exam pattern

200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question(180 MCQs related to subject, 20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude)There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

The qualifying marks in recruitment examination will be 50% for UR, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST.

The notification for the AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment was released on October 5th. The application process for the recruitment started on October 8th, 2018 and the last date to apply is October 29th, 2018.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 12:39 IST