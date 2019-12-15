e-paper
Home / Education

AIIMS PG Counselling 2020: First seat allocation result released at aiimsexams.org, check details here

AIIMS has released the seat allocation for AIIMS PG 2020 counselling. Read on to know more..

Dec 15, 2019 15:25 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS PG Counselling 2020. (Screengrab)
AIIMS PG Counselling 2020. (Screengrab)
         

All India Institute of medical sciences has released the seat allocation for AIIMS PG 2020 counselling for the postgraduate courses of MD/MS/MDS/DM (6 years)/MCH (6 years) on December 13, 2019. Candidates can check the seat allocation online at aiimsexams.org.

“In continuation with Online Counselling of Mock Round Result dated December 6, 2019, as per the schedule for 1st Round of Online Counselling (Online allocation of PG Course) for AIIMS PG courses in MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2020 Session, the following eligible candidates have exercised their choices (AIIMS and subject/specialty) from 11.00 am December 7, 2019, to 5.00 pm December 9, 2019,” reads the official notification.

The rank-wise list of allocated PG course (AIIMS and subject/specialty) of the 1st Round of online counselling is as follows:  

How to check the seat allocation:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ Result of First Round of Online Counselling for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2020 Session’

3.Result of the first round of online counselling in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check for your result

5.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

