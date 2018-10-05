AIIMS Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 2000 nursing officer Jobs, exam on December 7

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has issued a recruitment notification to fill up approximately 2,000 vacancies for nursing officer (staff nurse-grade-II)- Group ‘B’ on direct recruitment basis. Out of the 2000 vacancies 600 each are for AIIMS Bhopal and Jodhpur, 500 for AIIMS Patna and 300 for AIIMS Raipur.

The online registration for the examination will be available on AIIMS website from October 8 to 5pm on October 29. Candidates applying for the examination should be between 21-30 years of age. Age relaxation is being provided for certain category candidates. (see notification)

An application fee of Rs 1500 has to be paid by general and OBC candidates, while Rs 1200 will be charged from SC/ST candidates. Persons with benchmark disabilities don’t need to pay any fees.

Candidates applying for the post must have BSc (Hons) Nursing / BSc Nursing from a recognised institution OR i) BSc (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic BSc Nursing ii) is registered as nurses and Midwife in state/Indian Nursing Council OR (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council; (ii) Registered as Nurses and Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council; (iii) Two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test to be held on December 7. The results will be declared on December 18, 2018. The scheme of the examination will be uploaded on the AIIMS website on October 10.

