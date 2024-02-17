AIIMS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 69 Faculty posts till Feb 23

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Bilaspur, has invited applications for Faculty posts. The application process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the online application form is February 23. However, the last date to submit the hard copy of the applictaion form is February 27. Candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. AIIMS Bilaspur Invites Applications for 69 Faculty Posts; Deadline February 27(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

AIIMS Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 Faculty positions, of which 24 vacancies are for Professor posts, 14 vacancies are for Additional Professor posts, 14 vacancies are for Associate Professor posts, and 17 vacancies are for Assistant Professor posts.

AIIMS Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for the SC/ST category. For all other categories, the applictaion fee is ₹2000.

Application fees are to be paid through NEFT in the bank account given below:

Name of Bank State Bank of India, Bilaspur

Name of Account Holder Miscellaneous Account, All India Institute of Medical

Sciences, Bilaspur

Bank Account Number 41512727609

IFS Code SBIN0063972

AIIMS Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Candidates have to submit the applictaion form through the link given below:

https://forms.gle/4oyhixUoNn1Hi5zk8

Candidates should submit the OFFLINE application (Hard copy) sufficiently in advance to reach AIIMS Bilaspur before the closing date, i.e., 27.02.2024.

For more details, visit the official website at https://www.aiimsbilaspur.edu.in/recruitment