e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AIIMS stage 1 result declared for DM/MCh/ MD hospital administration courses at aiimsexam.org

AIIMS stage 1 result declared for DM/MCh/ MD hospital administration courses at aiimsexam.org

AIIMS PG stage 1 result declared: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday declared the stage 1 results for admission to DM/ MCh and MD hospital administration courses for January 2021 session.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edted by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edted by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday declared the stage 1 results for admission to DM/ MCh and MD courses for January 2021 session.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday declared the stage 1 results for admission to DM/ MCh and MD courses for January 2021 session.(HT file)
         

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday declared the stage 1 results for admission to DM/ MCh and MD hospital administration courses for January 2021 session. Candidates who took the stage 1 exam can check their results online at aiimsexams.org. The stage 1 exam was held on November 20.

Candidates who have cleared the stage 1 exam are required to appear for departmental clinical/ practical or lab based assessment through video counselling. The date and time will be notified in the due course of time.

The shortlisted candidates will have to upload the required documents before 5pm on November 29.

Direct link to check results

List of documents required:

i. Date of Birth Certificate

ii. Graduation Certificate

iii. Post-graduation certificate

iv. Senior Residency Certificate

v. Certificate / Documents in support of Ex-Army Personnel / Ex-Serviceman/ Commissioned

Officer Including ECO, SSCO

vi. Any other certificate / document as mentioned in the Prospectus for the respective Fellowship

Programme courses.

vii. Institution Preference Choice Form

tags
top news
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ indispensable man, an emissary and an archetypal party person
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ indispensable man, an emissary and an archetypal party person
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Pakistan is the source
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Pakistan is the source
Covid-19: In Maharashtra, mortality rate in 21-40 year age group low despite high infection
Covid-19: In Maharashtra, mortality rate in 21-40 year age group low despite high infection
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In