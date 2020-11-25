AIIMS stage 1 result declared for DM/MCh/ MD hospital administration courses at aiimsexam.org

education

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 13:53 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday declared the stage 1 results for admission to DM/ MCh and MD hospital administration courses for January 2021 session. Candidates who took the stage 1 exam can check their results online at aiimsexams.org. The stage 1 exam was held on November 20.

Candidates who have cleared the stage 1 exam are required to appear for departmental clinical/ practical or lab based assessment through video counselling. The date and time will be notified in the due course of time.

The shortlisted candidates will have to upload the required documents before 5pm on November 29.

List of documents required:

i. Date of Birth Certificate

ii. Graduation Certificate

iii. Post-graduation certificate

iv. Senior Residency Certificate

v. Certificate / Documents in support of Ex-Army Personnel / Ex-Serviceman/ Commissioned

Officer Including ECO, SSCO

vi. Any other certificate / document as mentioned in the Prospectus for the respective Fellowship

Programme courses.

vii. Institution Preference Choice Form